Koch (née Sines), Kay

Kay Koch (née Sines) passed away surrounded by family on November 25, 2021, at the age of 84 in Winona.
Kay is survived by her husband, Gerald; and their five children, Brian, Susan, Kathy, Jodi, and Amy. She will be remembered and cherished by her grandchildren, Tyler, Zach, Josh, Courtney, Riley, Madeline, Grace, Adriana, Max, Alex, and Adeline; and great-grandchildren, Parker and Henry.
She is now celebrating a heavenly reunion with her parents, Clarence and Leone; her brother, Jerry; and sister, Betty; and her grandson, Nicholas.
There will be a private ceremony at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory in Winona and Fountain City. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
