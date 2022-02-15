Koetz, David William

David William Koetz, 83, of Winona, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at his home.
He was born on August 6, 1938, in Homer Township, Winona County, to Bernhard and Anna (Pflughoeft) Koetz. David honorably served his country with the United States Army, where he was stationed in Korea from 1961-1962.
David started farming in 1963, and was united in marriage with Mary Schott in 1965, at St. Paul’s UCC Church in Lewiston.
He was a member of the American Legion, Winona County Old Settlers, and he was a lifelong member of St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church.
David is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Kim (Todd) Grapes and Sue (Ron) Notch and their children, Roman and Spencer; Daniel (Jenn) Koetz and their daughter, Thirzah; Crystal (Jeff) Corey and their children, Elijah and Olivia; and Brian (Erin) Koetz and their children, Will and Ben; sisters-in-law, Elaine Koetz and Darlene Ferguson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Harry and Helen Schott; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rowland and Elinore Koetz, Vernon and Donna Koetz, Arnold Koetz, Alvin Koetz; two infant brothers; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Lenora and Joseph Kammerer, Mildred and William Prudoehl, and Harold Ferguson.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church. The Reverend Richard A. Moore will officiate. Following the service, military rites will be conducted at the church by the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 of Winona. A luncheon and reception will follow at the Winona American Legion Club. David will be laid to rest in the spring at the Witoka Cemetery.
Online condolences or memories may be left for David’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
