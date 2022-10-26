Kohner, June M.

On October 22, 2022, in Winona, our beloved mother and grandmother, June M. Kohner, passed away in her sleep, after a brief battle with pneumonia. She was 83 years old and surrounded by her daughters.
June was born March 30, 1939, along with her twin, Jean, to Gladys and Lloyd Brabbit Sr. June lived in and around Winona her whole life, except a brief stay in Olympia, Wash., with her husband James while he was stationed at Ft. Lewis U.S. Army Base. Family was important to June, who enjoyed spending her whole life taking care of her children, grandchildren, and extended family.
She is survived by many loved ones and family, including her children, Deborah Dieterich, Michael Kohner (Kathy Daleki), Gerald Kohner (Bonnie), and Cathleen Kohner; her twin sister, Jean Eide; and her grandchildren, Lydia Dieterich, Devan Kohner, Aaron Kohner, and Eleanor Kohner. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James G. Kohner; her granddaughter, Marleena Dieterich; her parents, Gladys and Lloyd; and her brothers, Lloyd Brabbit Jr., Irvin Brabbit, Clarence Brabbit, and Joseph Brabbit.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, Winona. She will be buried alongside her husband, James, at St. Mary’s Cemetery of Winona.
Online condolences or memories may be left for June’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
