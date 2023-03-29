Kokott, David Donald

David Donald Kokott, 79, of Arcadia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 23, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born on January 5, 1944, in Whitehall to John J. Kokott and Teofelia (Severinski) Kokott.
David’s mother, Teofelia, passed away from polio when he was six and his brother, John, was four. They both grew up with their grandmothers and father. David graduated from Arcadia High School in 1962.
He was united in marriage to Helen (Lisowski) on May 15, 1965, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Independence. They were beautifully married for 58 years. David worked in Milwaukee, Wis., in construction for six years, followed by 38 dedicated years to the city of Arcadia as the street superintendent, until his retirement in 2007. Dave served six years in the Army National Guard of Wisconsin, as an ammo bearer, from 1963-1969. He’s been an active and proud member of the American Legion as well. He was also a volunteer on the Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Department.
David was an avid fisherman, enjoying trout fishing and many trips to Lake Michigan for brown trout with “My Brother John.” He enjoyed fishing the Mississippi River for bass, walleye, panfish, and ice fishing. He enjoyed the great outdoors, bow hunting, and gun hunting for deer, birds, and squirrel. Dave could be found picking and cracking hickory nuts and picking asparagus and mushrooms. Dave shared his gardening skills with his grandkids. You could find Dave eating a huge tomato in his truck while waiting to cheer for his grandkids at all sporting events. Dave and Helen were always the first ones to every event that their grandkids were involved with.
David is survived by his wife, Helen “Toots”; son, Jim (Tiphany), of Galesville, and their children, Connor (Madison Doerr), of Ettrick, Cordell, of Trempealeau, and Caydence, of Galesville; daughter, Darcy (Brad) Grulkowski, of Arcadia, and their children, Alec and Kali; brother, John (Judy) Kokott; and his nieces, Amy and Bridget.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters-in-law, Diane (Grossman) Kokott and Betty Lisowski; brothers-in-law, Ed and Norbert Wicka, Paul Lisowski, Ron Groth, and Bob Sobotta; special uncle and aunt, Allie and Evelyn Kokott; an aunt; uncles; and cousins.
Dave was a true inspiration to all of his family, with the stories, chuckles, and meaningful cards that he gave.
Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Arcadia. Celebration Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 6 p.m., with Reverend Kyle Laylan officiating. David will be laid to rest in Saint Stanislaus Cemetery in Arcadia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to “Family Wishes.” To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.