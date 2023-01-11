Barbara A. Konkel passed away on December 22, 2022. She was the daughter of Frank and Dorothy Konkel. She was one of nine children. She had five children, 18 grandkids, and 42 great-grandkids. An end of life celebration will be held at the American Legion in Winona on January 21, 2023, from 12-4 p.m.
