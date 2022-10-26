David Allen Konkel, 70, of La Crosse, Wis., passed away peacefully on October 12, 2022, in his home.
David was born on July 13, 1952, to Frank and Dorothy (Jahnke) Konkel and grew up on the family farm in Houston, Minn. He graduated from Houston High School.
David had an incredible work ethic, which never waned even after he retired. For over 30 years he worked as a boiler engineer for Brach’s Candy in Winona. He loved farming and being in the country. While working full-time, he had a hobby farm for many years and raised Scottish Highland cattle, pigs, chickens, rabbits, llamas, dogs, and cats. Additionally, David enjoyed planting a variety of vegetables, plants, and flowers. He always enjoyed working with his hands and built and remodeled many homes and wrenched on numerous cars, trucks, and tractors (John Deere being his favorite). David will be greatly missed.
Survived by brothers, Ken (Mary) Konkel, Roger (Mary) Konkel, Paul (Bonnie) Konkel; sisters, Barbara Lewis, Joan Mueller, Carol (Ken) Johnson, Judy Maldonado; daughter, Sarah (John) Cook; sons, Jordan Konkel and Dillian (Allison) Konkel; grandson, James Cook; many nieces and nephews; and companion, MaryLu Lott, and pet friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Dororthy (Jahnke) Konkel; sister, Joyce Affeldt; and nephews, Tom Hicks, Bill Hicks, and Jacob Konkel.
Our family wants to thank the staff at Gundersen Health System Hospice for their wonderful care of David. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, at Whalen’s at Westfield Golf Course, 1460 West Fifth Street in Winona. Luncheon will follow the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.