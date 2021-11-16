Konkel, Deloris Ann

Deloris Ann Konkel, 82, of Holmen and formerly of Arcadia and Dodge, died on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at her Hearten House home under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.
Deloris was born on November 29, 1938, in Dodge, to Joseph F. and Helen (Susa) Jaszewski. After graduating from Arcadia High School, Deloris was united in marriage to John Konkel Sr. on April 22, 1958, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pine Creek. Together the couple farmed in rural Arcadia where they raised their family. Deloris was always a people person and an exceptional homemaker, and with her hard work ethic, also enjoyed working out of the home at a bakery, restaurant and at a group home for many years. Deloris was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help/Holy Family Parish, the PCCW, and also volunteered at the Arcadia Hospital and the Mission. Her lighthearted personality, love of animals (especially her cat, Poopsie), and deep faith will be forever cherished by her family.
Deloris is survived by her children, John (Susan) Konkel Jr., of Mocksville, N.C., Kenny Konkel, of Arcadia, and Sandee (Jim) Rady, of La Crosse, Wis.; grandchildren, Kathy (Josh) Loendorf, Adam Wilber, John (Crystal) Konkel, III, Mike (Channa) Konkel, and Kymm (Todd) Demaiffe; great-grandchildren, Monika (Jamie), Hayden, Cara, Nora, Oliver, June, Travis, Nicholas, Nick and Brett; great-great-grandchild, Brayden; sisters, Marian (Don) Snyder, of California, Theresa (Jack) Sobota, of Arcadia, Joanne (Roger) Klein, of Arcadia, and Diane (Jerome) Rebarchek, of Arcadia; brothers, Thomas Jaszewski, of Dodge, and Ronald (Sue) Jaszewski, of Arcadia; sister-in-law, Kathy Jaszewski, of Dodge; and many other nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Carol Wilber; grandson, David John Konkel; and brothers, Daniel Jaszewski and Richard in infancy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Holy Family Parish with Father Arturo Vigueras officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at church. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in rural Arcadia. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.