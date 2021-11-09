Konkel, Greta J.

Greta J. Konkel, 83, of Minneiska, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Mayo Clinic – St. Mary’s Campus, Rochester, Minn.
Greta Jean was born February 18, 1938, in Minneiska to Edward and Margaret (Stamschror) Heaser. She graduated from Cotter High School in Winona. On October 5, 1957, she married her high school sweetheart Robert J. Konkel. Together they raised four children, Michael, Steven, Daniel, and Debra.
She was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Minneiska. Greta was formerly employed at Herff Jones (Camera Art) for many years as well as JCPenney in Winona. She was also a lifelong member of St. Anne’s Society.
Greta will always be remembered for her strong faith and never-ending love for her family and friends. She had a heart of gold and was always there to help in any way she could.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; four children, Mike (Terri) Konkel, Steven Konkel, Dan (Amy) Konkel, and Deb (Robert) Edge; five grandchildren, Kyle (Stephanie) Konkel, Nick (Heidi) Konkel, Jamilyn (Tyler) Fahrendholz, Chelsea (Andrew) Aguilera, and Megan Corcoran; seven great-grandchildren, Ashton, Axel, Lana, Brooklyn, Jake, Dorian, and Lilly; and many nieces and nephews.
Greta was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Anita Berg; and two brothers, Donald Heaser and David Heaser.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, November 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Minneiska with a prayer service at 6 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Minneiska with Reverend Chinnappa Pothireddy officiating, assisted by Deacon Thomas Konkel. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Minneiska.
Casket bearers will be Kyle Konkel, Nick Konkel, Jamilyn Farendholz, Chelsea Aguilera, Megan Corcoran, and Tyler Fahrendholz.
Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory in Wabasha. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com.
