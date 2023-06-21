Konkel, Robert J.

Robert J. Konkel, 85, of Minneiska, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Mayo Clinic – Methodist Campus, in Rochester, Minn.
Robert John was born on October 14, 1937, in Winona to Albin and Delores (Miller) Konkel. He graduated from Cotter High School in Winona. On October 5, 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Greta J. Heaser. Together, they raised four children: Michael, Steven, Daniel, and Debra.
Bob was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Minneiska. He served on the church council for many years along with the Minneiska City Council. He was formerly employed with the Milwaukee Rail Road for 10 years and then Badger Construction in Goodview for 34 years.
Bob was quite the outdoors man. Greta always joked (?) how he spent the morning of his wedding day duck hunting. As kids growing up, we ate a lot of venison, squirrel, fish, duck, etc. Good thing Greta was such a great cook!
He is survived by his four children, Mike (Terri) Konkel, Steve Konkel, Dan (Amy) Konkel, and Deb (Robert) Edge; five grandchildren, Kyle (Stephanie) Konkel, Nick (Heidi) Konkel, Jamilyn (Tyler) Fahrendholz, Chelsea (Andrew) Aguilera, and Megan Corcoran; seven great-grandchildren, Ashton, Axel, Lana, Brooklyn, Jake, Dorian, and Lilly. He is also survived by his brothers, Jerry and Tom, and his sister, Barb.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Greta; and sister, Kathy.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Minneiska and beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Minneiska, with Rev. Chinnappa Pothireddy and Rev. Robert Stamschror officiating, assisted by Deacon Thomas Konkel. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Minneiska.
Casket bearers will be Kyle Konkel, Nick Konkel, Jamilyn Fahrendholz, Chelsea Aguilera, Megan Corcoran, and Tyler Fahrendholz.
Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home and Crematory in Wabasha. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com.
