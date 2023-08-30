Korpal, Jacquelyn “Jaci” M.

Jacquelyn “Jaci” M. Korpal, 70, of Fountain City, died unexpectedly from heart complications on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Winona Health.
Jaci was born in Winona on December 4, 1952, to Donald and Winifred (Stinson) Brandes. After graduating from Cochrane-Fountain City High School, Jaci was employed with TRW Automotive, where she worked in various departments, including press room and customer service, until her retirement. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Korpal on April 17, 1971, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Arcadia, and the couple raised two children, Ken and Angie. In her younger years, Jaci enjoyed league bowling in Winona and Fountain City. At home, Jaci was an amazing wife, mom, cook, and gardener and always enjoyed spending time visiting with her family. She was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and would call and text her son, Ken, to talk about the scores or comment on memorable plays. Jaci had an amazing work ethic and a heart of gold that will be truly missed by her family and friends.
Jaci is survived by her husband, Kenneth, of Fountain City; son, Ken (Billie Jo) Korpal, of Fountain City; daughter, Angela (Jeremy) Wood, of Centerville; grandchildren, Kristin (Josh) Castillo, Heather Korpal, Jessica Doerr, Bailee (Josue Torres) Wood, Alexyss Kiedrowski, and Maxx Kiedrowski; great-grandchildren, Ezra, Emmitt, and Schuyler Castillo and Hendryx Torres; brothers, Donald (Rita) Brandes, of Nev., Richard Brandes, of Fountain City, and Steven (June) Brandes, of La Crescent, Minn.; sister, Toni (Allen) Kouba, of Nev.; brothers-in-law, Dennis (Rose) Korpal, Donald (Liann) Korpal, and Randy (Heidi) Korpal; sister-in-law, Cassandra (Jim) Losinski; and many other friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Patsy Brandes; and sister-in-law, Barbara Brandes.
A celebration of Jaci’s life will be held beginning at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Four Corners Bar and Grill in Centerville, where friends are welcome to reminisce and share stories over food refreshments. Burial will be at a later date in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in rural Arcadia. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
