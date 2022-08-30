Kottschade, Sharon Lee

Sharon Lee Kottschade, 82, of Winona, joined her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, August 27, 2022.
She was born August 26, 1940, in Brush Creek, Minn., as Margaret Ann Hall. She spent many years in various foster homes until her adoption to Edgar and Martha (Dahle) Hudson, of Minneapolis, Minn., was finalized in 1947. Raised in a single child home, she was afforded the love and resources to address her vision conditions of glaucoma and macular degeneration, for which she was classified as legally blind for the remainder of her life. Many trips were made to Chicago to seek experts and then experimental treatments that would later be introduced as standard practices. She was a model for stores such as Dayton’s. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1957 and then pursued a nursing career at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center.
She married Donald L. Kottschade on October 12, 1968, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Theilman, Minn., and moved to Winona, where they started and raised their family.
She is survived by her children, Marthamae Kottschade, Donna (Gene) Smith, and Donald “Jr” (Stephanie) Kottschade; grandchildren, Marshall Brennan, Zachary Smith, Casandra Cave, Isaiah Smith, Marandamae Pacheco, Makayle Brennan, Theodore Kottschade, Josiah Kottschade, Jackson Kottschade, and Lexington Kottschade; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers; and two sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two children; a grandchild; a great-grandchild; a brother; and three sisters.
She loved her family greatly, always being available and most importantly always praying for everyone and every concern. Having a passion based on her experiences, she and Donald were foster care parents for many children. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and lived a life of his example to feed the hungry, aid the sick, and give shelter to the homeless by opening her home to those in need in her community. She believed that any blessing she received was best shared and not kept.
She had a great desire to find her birth mother for both her sake and her family’s. She was blessed to find her, Betty (Hamson) Reece, of Craig, Colo., in 1997, where they enjoyed their first Christmas together in over 55 years. The reuniting of families brought many new members to love and to be loved by, as if they were never separated.
Her strength came from faith which was supported by her church community. As a longtime member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, she was very active in church activities. She could be found in bible studies all throughout the community, joining in prayer and worship with those of many different Christian faiths.
Sharon leaves behind a legacy of faith, hope, and love. It was her desire that this time be a joyous one of praise and for all, “To know that God our Father has made everything!”
A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1664 Kraemer Drive, in Winona. Following the service, a luncheon will be held at the church. Burial afterwards will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Theilman, Minn.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Sharon’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
