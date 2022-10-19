Kowalewski, Evelyn D.

Evelyn D. Kowalewski, 96, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Winona Health Hospital.
Evelyn was born on February 2, 1926, in Winona, to Joseph and Gertrude (Schmidt) Maier. She was united in marriage with Robert C. Kowalewski Sr., on August 26, 1950, in Winona, and he preceded her in death on March 26, 2005.
Evelyn was employed in clerical positions with various companies in Winona prior to her retirement. She had a deep devotion to her faith and was a longtime member of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka, where she often attended daily Mass.
She will be remembered as an excellent homemaker who was a fantastic cook, and she took great pride in keeping her home immaculate. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Kathleen (Larry) Lyman, Pat Kowalewski, and Robert (Sheryl) Kowalewski; grandchildren, Kathi Pomakis, Lawrence Lyman Jr., Laurie Boustany, and Robbie Lyman; great-grandchildren, Kassandra Pomakis, Theodore Boustany, Genevieve Boustany, and Matthew Lyman; siblings, Joanne Rompa, Melvin “Doc” Maier, and Bonnie Czaplewski; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brothers, Dennis and Eugene Maier.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, in Winona. Preliminary services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, and then in procession to the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. The Very Reverend Patrick Arens will officiate. Evelyn will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer’s research or to a favorite charity.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Evelyn’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.