Kowalewski, Ricky "Spanky" Allen

Ricky "Spanky" Allen Kowalewski, 62, of Minnesota City, passed away Saturday June 10, 2023, at the Gundersen Health System Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., with friends and family by his side.
Rick was born April 22, 1961, in Winona, Minn., to Donald and Judith (Kobus) Kowalewski. He lived in Rollingstone and Winona growing up, and he graduated from Winona Senior High School Class of 1979. After high school, Rick began his career on the railroad as a crane operator for the Milwaukee Road in Savannah, Ill. He went on to become a brakeman for Chicago Northwestern Railway in St. Paul, Minn., and finally retiring from Canadian National Railway as a locomotive engineer.
Rick enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends. During summertime, he and his boys would frequently attend Twins games. Another summertime favorite of his was going to Canterbury Park and placing a bet on a race or two. He also liked to test his luck by playing pull tabs around town.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Kowalewski.
Rick is survived by his mother, Judy Kowalewski, of Trempealeau; brother, Steve Kowalewski, of Minnesota City; sister, Wendy (John) Doughty, of Falmouth, Maine; brother, Scott Kowalewski, of Denton, Neb.; sons, Kalvin Kowalewski, of Custer, S.D., and Kyle Kowalewski, of Minneiska; as well as other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at noon on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka, 625 East Fourth Street, Winona. The Reverend Martin Schaefer will officiate. Following the Mass, friends and family are encouraged to stay for a luncheon in the church basement.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Rick’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.