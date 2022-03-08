Jane F. Lelwica Blee Krabill, 81, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Jane was born on August 23, 1940, to Edward M. and Florence E. (Przybylski) Lelwica.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Amy Blee, of Lakeville, Minn.; sons, Dr. Thomas Blee M.D., of Red Wing, Minn., and Joseph Blee (Kristi), of Overland, Kan.; siblings, Ceil Langowski (Dr. Gerald, Ph.d.), Thomas Lelwica and Edward (Carolyn) Lelwica, all of Winona; former husband and friend, Hugh Blee, of Mantorville, Minn.; along with grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her second husband, Dr. Donald Krabill, M.D., and is survived by his children, Robert Krabill, of L aCrosse, Wis., and Dr. Kimberly Krabill M.D., of Seattle, Wash.
A celebration of Jane’s life will be held in the spring.
