Krackow, Kathleen

Kathleen Krackow, 69, of La Crosse, Wis., was received into the loving arms of her parents, Lyle and Elaine, on Saturday, December 3, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer.
Kathy grew up in Ettrick, Wis., and after high school, she spread her wings into the world, traveling the country with her soul sisters, making many memories in Louisiana and Arizona. She was a gypsy at heart and always up for a new adventure. She temporarily settled in Arcadia, raising her family with son, Kyle, and daughter, Amber. She earned her degree in finance and thrived working with numbers and spreadsheets. She then moved to La Crosse, growing roots on French Island where she could explore new restaurants and venture to different shops and entertainment.
Kathy had a passion for gardening, DIY projects and spending time with her grandchildren. She especially enjoyed rummage sale-ing and always had an eye for a great bargain. She even made time volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and reading to her late friend, Madeline. She loved cats and for the last 15 years, she always had her special friend, Brownie, by her side and "ruling the roost."
Kathy was a loving mom, sister, grandma, aunt and friend. She will always be remembered for her laugh, love of her family and "tell it how it is" nature.
Kathy will be greatly missed by her son, Kyle (Tracey); daughter, Amber (Jordan); three grandchildren, Samuel, Morgan, Samantha; sister, Marsha; two brothers, Lonnie (Debbie), Glenn (Julie); nieces, nephew; cousins; "soul sisters", Bodie, Sally, Cindy and her fur baby, Brownie.
A celebration of life will be at Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from noon to 3 p.m., with burial in the spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.