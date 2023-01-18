Krage, Jill Marie

Jill Marie Krage, 77, of Winona, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Winona Health — Lake Winona Manor surrounded by her loving children.
Jill was born on September 16, 1945, in Winona to George and Virginia (Haesly) Schuminski. She graduated from Winona Senior High and was a lifelong area resident.
She was a bookkeeper with Choate’s Department Store and a bartender at the Cozy Corner family bar (owned and operated by her parents). Her true calling of performing music allowed her to entertain at supper clubs, dance halls, and various venues in the area. “Jill at the Elkavox,” her one-woman band, entertained many for over 30 years.
Jill loved her family, Elvis Presley, animals, and creating memories with people. She was known for being a practical joker and for her body art, as well as her ability to make friends with everyone and nurture those around her. True to her Polish heritage, she was also known to be stubborn.
She is survived by her children, Lamar (Tina) Anderson, Kimberly Bellman, and Shaun (Stacy) Krage; eight grandchildren, Aaron, Kynlee, Zach, Grayson, Alexis, Sienna, Owen, and Zander; two great-granddaughters, Paislee and Alaskah; two sisters, Daundra (Bob) Seeling and Carol (Darrell) Bromstad; a brother, George Schuminski Jr.; and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, John “Jack” Schuminski, and granddaughter, Larissa Bellman Schomacker.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
