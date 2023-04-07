Kramer, Thomas “Tom” Joseph Jr.

Thomas “Tom” Joseph Kramer Jr., 91, passed away on March 28, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse, Wis.
Thomas was born in Winona on August 21, 1931, to Thomas and Frances (Janikowski) Kramer. He grew up on his family’s farm in Schmickle Valley and has shared many fond stories of growing up there. As a young man, he served in the U.S. Air Force, working with technology at several different bases in the United States. He had a sharp mind and was a top-notch problem solver. He continued private contract work with electronic technology in England and traveled extensively around Europe. Thomas later returned home to be close to family, married Joann (Moga), started a family, and purchased a farm of their own. Playing league baseball and softball was a passion of his for many years as well as watching the Packers. He continued to work in the area for many years, installing and servicing office/business equipment, but he couldn’t wait to get home and out to the fields on his tractor. Farming, fishing, and hunting were passions of his, and he had a great interest in trains. He retained his longing to travel and enjoyed the mountains and hunting out west with his brothers. Thomas was a devoted husband for 63 years until death, and he was a wonderful father to his two sons. Many younger people who knew him — colleagues at his work, friends of his children, and friends of his grandchildren — saw him as a father figure and grandfather figure in their lives.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Rosella (Wagner), and brothers, Hubert, Elias, Conrad, John, and Richard.
He is survived by his wife, Joann; his son, Daryl; daughter-in-law, LuAnn (Harms); and grandchildren, Luke, Abigail (husband Patrick), Samuel, and Eve. He is also survived by his son, Michael, daughter-in-law, Claire (Sandler), and grandchildren, Daisy and Fiona.
The family thanks the Dodge first responders and Arcadia Ambulance for their prompt response and caring, professional assistance in a time of need, as well as the care given to Tom and his family by Mayo Clinic staff in his final days.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Parish in Pine Creek with Father Kyle Laylan officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation one hour prior to the service at church. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tom may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital: www.stjude.org. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.