Krause, Lois F.

Lois F. Krause, 82, of Winona, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home.
She was born on September 6, 1940, in Winona to Leo and Elizabeth (Spittler) Teske and was a graduate of Winona Senior High School. Lois was united in marriage with Kenneth F. Krause on December 30, 1967, at St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona, celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary this past week.
Lois was employed with the J.R. Watkins Company in Winona, and she also worked alongside Ken at their automobile and Jeep dealership. She was a member of St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church and of the YWCA.
She will be remembered for her enjoyment of flower gardening, putting together puzzles, and going to garage and book sales. She will be deeply missed by her family.
Lois is lovingly survived by her husband, Ken; son, Matthew (Serena) Krause; grandchildren, Alex and Lauren; brother-in-law, Loyal “Bud” (Judy) Krause; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 766 West Wabasha Street, in Winona. The Reverend Wade Turner and the Reverend Winfried Schroeder will officiate. Lois will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that memorials be directed to St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Lois’ family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
