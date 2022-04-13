Joseph Edward Kreibich, 76, of Arcadia, passed away in his sleep on April 7, 2022, at his home.
Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, where there will be a prayer service beginning at 11:45 a.m. A celebration of Joe’s life will follow beginning at 1 p.m. at Newcomb Valley Inn in rural Arcadia. Burial will be held at a later date. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
