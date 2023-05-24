Kreidermacher, Arnold M.

Arnold M. Kreidermacher, 90, of Dover, Minn., passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Whitewater Health Services in St. Charles. "Arnie" was born on April 4, 1933, on the family farm in Dover, the son of Andrew and Margaret (Kammerer) Kreidermacher.  Mass of Christian Burial for Arnold will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Eyota, Minn. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, May 26, at the Hoff Funeral Home of St. Charles, as well as one hour prior to the Mass on Saturday at church from 9-10 a.m. Interment will be held at the church cemetery following Mass — www.hofffuneral.com.