Kreidermacher, Judith Arlene

Judith Arlene Kreidermacher, 85, of Rollingstone, died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her home.
Judy was born on November 27, 1936, to Frances (Caw) Johnson. She graduated from Lourdes High School and began working at Northwest Bell Telephone Company. On August 23, 1969, Judy married Alex Kreidermacher, and they enjoyed 53 wonderful years together. While Alex farmed, she enjoyed helping him out however she could and even learned to milk the cows. She also enjoyed going for drives and out to eat. Judy was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the ladies aide.
She is survived by her husband, Alex “Bing”; aunt, Sally Baker; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Theresa Elliott, John “Jack” Kreidermacher, Edward and Joyce Kreidermacher, June and Guy Hartung, Fred Halfman, Tom Kreidermacher, and Jeanne Kreidermacher; as well as many special nieces and nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her mother; sister, Patty; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Larry Kreidermacher, Frank “Scott” Kreidermacher, Jenean Kreidermacher, John Elliott, and Judy Halfman.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Rollingstone. Visitation will be at 9 a.m., until the time of Mass. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery at Oak Ridge.
Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service - St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.