Kreidermacher, Patricia Kay “Pat”

Patricia Kay “Pat” Kreidermacher, 69, of Altura, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her home with her family by her side after a short but courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
Pat was born September 9, 1952, in Lanesboro to Duane and Maxine (Jorde) Tweten. Pat attended Highland and Maland Country Schools, graduating from Peterson High School in 1970. Following high school, Pat graduated from Winona Vo-Tech and went on to work as an accountant for the Winona County Highway Department.
Pat married Alan Kreidermacher on June 15, 1974, at Immaculate Conception Church. They made their home on Oak Ridge where they raised their five children as well as dairy cattle on their farm. Early in their marriage, Pat and Al traveled the United States on their motorcycles. Pat enjoyed volunteering at the Altura Elementary School and helping wherever she could. In 1996, they formed Diamond K Dairy as principal partners with their two oldest sons.
She had an extreme love for high school sports, especially baseball. She loved watching her kids and grandkids play, traveling the country from coast to coast to follow their teams from T-ball to minor leagues. Pat could often be found at high school games keeping book, filming, and most recently, livestreaming games so grandparents everywhere could watch their grandkids. Pat loved cooking and baking. She made lefse, amazing apple pie and loved sharing her chocolate chip cookies with everyone. Her other interests were reading, crossword puzzles, and board games.
Survivors include her husband, Alan; children, Jeremy (Stacy), Daniel (Tara), Debra (Andrew Fritz), Andrew (Jessica), and Peter (Keith Possehl); grandkids, Ethan, Jared, Megan, Brady, Cole, Austin, Kellen, and Taylor; and sister, Sharon Tweten. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Duane and Maxine; and Al’s parents, Leonard “Buff” and Marcella.
A Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Rollingstone, with the Reverend Chinappa Pothireddy officiating. Burial will be at a later date. A visitation will be at Holy Trinity Church from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, and one hour before services. Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Winona is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
