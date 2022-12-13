Kronebusch, Robert Jacob

Robert Jacob Kronebusch, 89, of Winona (previously of Minnesota City), passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse, Wis.
He was born on February 10, 1933, at home on the “Ridge” in Whitewater Township to Jacob and Anna (Zils) Kronebusch. He had to quit school after eighth grade to help his dad on the family farm. As an adult, he worked for 40 years at Bay State Milling Co. and was active as the union president for several years. He worked with his brother-in-law, “Putt Putt,” where they made some good memories facilitating the annual Bay State picnics at The Arches Park near Lewiston.
Bob met the love of his life, Jacqueline Jean, at a dance, and they were married in 1954 in Minneiska. Soon after they were married, Bob was drafted and had to move to Germany to serve in the Army for 18 months during peacetime. Bob and Jean resided in Minnesota City for most all their married lives in a house that his granddaughter, Amanda, and her family now call home. In that home, Bob and Jean adopted and raised two children, Timothy and Tamara, and had a dog named Tiger. Bob and Jean’s lives were enriched through their church, St. Paul’s Parish, their families (especially their grandchildren), playing 500 with friends and family, gardening, and canning. After Jean passed in 2013, Bob soon moved to Lake Winona Manor (LWM) where he was surrounded with wonderful staff and volunteers for seven years. Here, he discovered a new joy in putting puzzles together, swinging in the sun for hours, and watching “Blue Bloods” and CNN. He also enjoyed picnics in the gazebo with family and going to Perkins and Culver’s for some fine food.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Tamara (Joe) Fahnhorst, and their children, Holden and Hayden; his son, Timothy (Susan) Kronebusch; granddaughter, Amanda (Stefan) Benter and their children, Hannah and Callen; brother, Thomas (Arlene) Kronebusch; sisters-in-law, Kay (Art) Ellestad and Gloria (Gary) Luedtke; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Jean; his parents; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Sylvester (Delores) Kronebusch, Francis (Lynn) Kronebusch, and Gerald (Theresa) Kronebusch; and sisters- and brothers-in-law, Lucille (Harry) Putnam, Rosella (Ralph) Bechly, Elaine (Bruce) Stanton, Betty (B.G.) Kellett; and sisters, Carol (Joe) Orlowski and Sister Loretta, OSF.
Bob’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude toward the wonderful staff and volunteers at Lake Winona Manor and Winona Hospital and Clinics.
Visitation will be held at Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, on Friday, December 16, 2022, starting at 10 a.m., with a Christian service by Deacon Justin Green at 11 a.m., followed by military honors. A private burial with immediate family will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions to be made to Lake Winona Manor to directly benefit residents, including items such as outdoor furniture and therapeutic recreational activities needs.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Bob’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
