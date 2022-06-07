Sue Ann Kronebusch, 56, of La Crescent, and formerly of Oak Ridge, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Lancer House in La Crescent, where she had been a longtime resident.
She was born on April 15, 1966, in Winona to Gerald and Theresa (Schlink) Kronebusch, and she was employed with the Ability Building Center in La Crescent for many years.
She will be remembered for her love of All-Star Wrestling, having her nails done, and dressing up and looking good, especially with anything pink or purple.
Sue is lovingly survived by her siblings, Joe (Kay) Kronebusch, Ruth (Willy) Rother, Andy (Cindy) Kronebusch, LeRoy (SueLynn) Kronebusch, Dale Kronebusch, Mary (Randy) Nilsestuen, and Ed (Kathy) Kronebusch; a sister-in-law, Joan Kronebusch; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and other relatives and friends, including the staff and her housemates at the Lancer House.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David; and a nephew, Zachariah.
Sue’s family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff of the Lancer House in La Crescent for all of the love and care Sue received over the last 38 years.
The family would appreciate that memorials be directed to the Lancer House, 1700 Lancer Drive La Crescent, MN, 55947.
A family funeral service will be held. Sue will be laid to rest beside her parents at St. Mary’s Cemetery at Oak Ridge.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Sue’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
