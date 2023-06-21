Georgia Kropidlowski, 96, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at her home. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until a memorial service at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, in Winona. A complete obituary will follow.
