Kropidlowski, Georgia

Georgia Kropidlowski, 96, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at her home.
She was born on April 6, 1927, in Weirton, W.Va., to Constantino Demetriou Hagi Arghiri and Anoula Kista Georgio (Vasilikis) Demetris. Georgia married Kenneth F. Kropidlowski, and they later divorced.
Georgia was employed for many years as a waitress, including Shorty’s and George’s Restaurants in Winona. She enjoyed meeting her friends and family for breakfast weekly. Thanks, Mandy Adams, for being such a great waitress. She also enjoyed getting her hair done (thanks, Betsi and Pam!), shopping, and reading.
Georgia is survived by her children, Frank (Karen) Kropidlowski, Fred (Suzanne) Kropidlowski, and Kenneth Kropidlowski; grandchildren, Nicholas and Megan Kropidlowski; Winona nieces, Jodi Healy and Julie Kosidowski; special friends, Barb and Ray Halvorson, Gloria and Mark Pospichel, Donna Kramer, and Tom and June Gallas and their families; as well as nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher Kropidlowski; parents; and sibilings, Irene (Donald) Laughery, Bess (Trevor) Jones, Mary (Anthony) Belardine, and James (Betty) Demetris.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until a service of remembrance at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, Winona.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that memorials be directed to a favorite charity.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Georgia’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.