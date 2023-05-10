Darlene R. Kryzer, 88, of Minnetonka, Minn., and formerly of Winona and Rushford, died on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minn. There will be a funeral service for Darlene at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Hoff Funeral Home in Rushford. Burial will be in the St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Hart. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Please leave a memory of Darlene and sign her guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com.
Latest News
- Nurse marks 50 years of caring
- Police blotter
- Split on next steps, board delays work on schools
- New art shows spotlight ocean life
- WAPS eyes cuts, shifts to address $2.7M deficit
- Gratitude, heartache at vigil for missing woman
- Scooters are back; Winona officials OK more
- WSU's Olson named Minn State chancellor
Most Popular
Articles
- Masterpiece Hall plans released, permit hearing Wed.
- Driver crashes into house in alleged DWI
- Police blotter
- Historic Exchange Building repurposed
- Fatal crash on I-90 near St. Charles
- 5-year-old mauled by dog in Winona
- Winona artist Alice Topness remembered
- Police blotter
- History Center's stained glass gets a facelift
- Flood to subside on Mississippi River
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.