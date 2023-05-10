Darlene R. Kryzer, 88, of Minnetonka, Minn., and formerly of Winona and Rushford, died on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minn. There will be a funeral service for Darlene at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Hoff Funeral Home in Rushford. Burial will be in the St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Hart. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Please leave a memory of Darlene and sign her guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com.