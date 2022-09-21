Kryzer, Eileen M.

Eileen M. Kryzer, 95, of Winona, loving mom, grandma and great-grandma, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 13, 2022, in Chisago City, Minn.
She was preceded in death by husband, Joseph; sons, David and Richard; daughter-in-law, Mary; grandson, Ryan; siblings, Raymond Haun, Harold Haun, and Florence Moore. Survived by sons, Bruce (Lorena) and Tom (Lori); daughters-in-law, Molly and Moira (Don) Scupion; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
Eileen was born on December 29, 1926, to George and Martha Haun in Winona. She graduated from Winona Senior High School. She married Joseph Kryzer on February 11, 1947. Eileen was a lifelong member of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona. She’ll be remembered as the life of the party and for her infectious laugh. The most important aspects of her life were faith, family, and celebrations.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at Church of St. Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake, Minn. All friends and family are welcome to attend the interment at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Winona. A special thank you to Parmly on the Lake for their devotion and care of Eileen for the past 10 years.
