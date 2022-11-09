Anna Mae Kulas, 55, of Rollingstone, died on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.  Memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center - Goodview. Visitation will be at 2 p.m., until the time of the service. Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements: www.hofffuneral.com.