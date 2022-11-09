Anna Mae Kulas, 55, of Rollingstone, died on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center - Goodview. Visitation will be at 2 p.m., until the time of the service. Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements: www.hofffuneral.com.
Latest News
- Miller, Pelowski reelected; Drazkowski, Jacob win
- Winona County election results maintain current balance
- Local congressional districts stay red
- Public weighs in on closing Altura school
- Few new sites flagged for police-fire study
- Second Amtrak train chugs ahead
- Escaping the grind in ‘Machinal’
- WAPS embraces AVID approach
Most Popular
Articles
- Election results: Miller, Pelowski, Meyer, Ganrude, Christenson win
- Diocese to move headquarters to Rochester
- Police blotter
- Winona woman wins statewide award for weight loss
- Daley Farm files new lawsuit
- After cuts, future of arts unclear at SMU
- Stratton, Nathaniel
- Winona School Board candidates stake out platforms
- Van Nguyen, Lun "Mike"
- Bill Nye talks climate change, space at Winona State
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.