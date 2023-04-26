Kulas, Dorothy Helen

Dorothy Helen Kulas, better known as Dort, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Sugar Loaf Senior Living in Winona.
Dort was born on August 20, 1933, to Joseph Kulas and Isabell (Kouba) Kulas, in Winona.
She graduated from St. Stanislaus School, and had a great affection for Winona’s East End. When prodded, she would share stories from her childhood, such as jumping on the roofs of the boathouses in the East End Harbor when no adults were around (and one time, falling in the water!).
Until moving to Sugar Loaf Senior Living, she lived her entire life at 569 East Front Street in Winona, except for a brief stint working in Milwaukee, Wis. It had been her parents’ home, and her grandparents lived at the end of the street. Dort and her sister, Joan Kulas Malotke, continued living in the home after their parents passed away.
Dort took great pride in their home, which was always spotless. After working in factories for several years, she and a friend, Betty Ross, decided to start their own business cleaning houses. When Betty retired, Dort was joined by Debbie Brokaw. They made many lifelong friends among their customers. They introduced a few of them to some of Joan’s Polish culinary specialties.
Dort and Joan also took care of children of friends in their home, one family at a time. Mara, Abbie, Peyton, and Andie were like their children, and were much loved, and loved Dort and Joan in return. They were caring, but didn’t shy from setting down rules.
Dort had a great sense of humor and was a faithful friend. She expected the same in return.
She will be greatly missed by her nephew, Lee Malotke, and her many friends.
In accordance with Dort’s wishes, no funeral will be held. Arrangements are being handled by Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Avenue, St. Paul, Minn., 55106.
