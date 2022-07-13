Franklin D. "Frank" Kulas, of Wilson, passed away on his 77th birthday, April 14, 2022. A celebration of Frank's life and graveside services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at St. Mary's Cemetery (1333 Homer Road, Winona). Please meet at the cemetery office by 9:20 a.m. The committal prayers will be followed by a time to share memories of Frank. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
