Katherine Marie (Sogla) Kulas, 83, of Winona, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus.
Katherine was born June 8, 1938, in rural Rushford to Martin and Marget (Oian) Sogla. She was raised by Emil and Gunhild Oian. On August 29, 1959, she married Roger Kulas in Winona. Katherine was a devoted housewife and mother, and her family always came first. Once their five children were grown, she began her career and retired from Winona Health in July 2002. Roger passed away in 2007.
Katherine was a longtime and active member of Central Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, nature, reading, traveling and all types of music. Most of all she treasured her grandchildren.
She is survived by her five children, Debra Kulas, of Lawrenceville, Ga., Annette (Neil) Hoffman, of Chetek, Wis., Donna (David) Phillips, of Sugar Hill, Ga., Richard (Sherry) Kulas, of St. Charles and Betty (Tim) Gulden, of Winona; 10 grandchildren, Chelsea Hoffman, Kaitlyn Gulden, Hillary Hoffman, Kyler Gulden, Sadye Gulden, Josie (Brock) Lein, Hannah (Spencer) Human, Joseph Kulas, Dane Phillips and Sarah Kulas; sisters, Benora Krueger and Marilyn (Keith) Connaughty; brothers-in-law, Arnie Oldham and Jerome (Sonja) Kulas; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; parents, Emil and Gunhild Oian; sisters, Myra (Donald) Gaustad and Delores Oldham; sister-in-law, Carol (Donald) Rolbiecki; brother-in-law, Jim Krueger; and mother and father-in-law, Cecilia and Joseph Kulas.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Central Lutheran Church with the Reverend Michael Short officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview and one hour prior to the service at church. She will be laid to rest at Rushford Lutheran Cemetery. Immediately following the burial, everyone is invited to join the family for a luncheon at the Rushford American Legion.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements.
