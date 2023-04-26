Kulas, Mary Jo

Mary Jo Kulas, 61, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Gundersen Health System Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., with her family by her side. Mary touched the lives of many from her own children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, and nephews. Mary was always the life of the party, and she would always be present for those who needed her. Mary survived cancer and had many underlying health issues.
Mary was born on September 25, 1961, to Joseph P. and Delores F. (Kanz) Merchlewitz in Winona. Mary graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1980. She had many different jobs in her lifetime, but she loved the interaction with people the most.
On December 15, 1979, she married Rick Allen Blom, from Winona. They had two wonderful boys, later divorced, and remained friends. On October 19, 1996, she married Roger P. Kulas, of Winona, and started another chapter of her life.
In 1996, Mary and her family moved to Ridgeway, where they lived fostering live-in adults and children, and continued to raise a family, sharing many great memories and family events. Mary was a wonderful, loving, and generous person and really enjoyed helping others. In 2009, Mary and Roger moved to Winona, where they enjoyed more of a quieter city life together and still getting together with family and friends.
Mary enjoyed sewing, crocheting, crossword puzzles, picture puzzles, and spending as much time as possible with her children, family, friends, and especially her grandchildren, who held a dear place in her heart.
She is survived by her husband, Roger; sons, Mathew (Mary) Blom and Andrew (Krista) Blom; six grandchildren, Trinity Blom, Mathew Blom Jr., Connor Blom, Tessa Blom, Marcus Steffenson, and Mariah Steffenson; her siblings, Pamela (Charlie) Crutcher, of Grand Meadow, Minn., Pete Merchlewitz, of Cochrane, Cheryl (Scott) Benson, of Stockton, Peggy (Wayne) Schultz, of Ettrick, David Merchlewitz, of Houston, Lisa (Donald) Kulas, of Winona, Bonnie (Ronald) Muras, of Winona, and Tina (Lakey) Schott, of Winona; 29 nieces and nephews; as well as other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Merchlewitz and George and Delores “Babe” Lakey, and Joseph and Isabelle Kanz (grandmother).
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the funeral service at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, in Winona. Deacon Justin Green will officiate. Mary will be laid to rest in a family ceremony at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Don Herman, Matt Blom, Andrew Blom, Dustin Benson, Todd Welter, Matt Blom Jr., and Adam Muras.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Mary’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.