Kupietz, Florence “Tootie” (Mertes)

Florence “Tootie” (Mertes) Kupietz, 92, of Pine Creek, Wis., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
She was born on March 16, 1931, to Bernard and Della (Sikorski) Mertes. Florence grew up in Bluff Siding, Wis., attending a one-room schoolhouse for six years. She then attended St. Joseph’s School for two years, and then Cathedral High School in Winona. She received First Communion and Confirmation at St. Joseph’s Church.
Florence was employed with Marigolds Dairies and Schueler Candy Factory in Winona.
She married Titus Kupietz on January 10, 1950, and to that union, eight children were born. Florence was a stay-at-home mom until all her children were in school. In 1970, they moved to Pine Creek, where she was employed at Sacred Heart Church for 25 years, retiring to help her son in his cleaning business, and then finally retiring at the age of 82.
Florence was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pine Creek and its Rosary Society, and also of the Catholic Order of Foresters, the VFW Auxiliary, the P.O.L.K.A. Club of America, and the Hilltop Polka Club. Florence and Titus traveled to many Polka fests, including to Wyoming, Colorado, Michigan, South Dakota, and many more, enjoying the sights along the way.
She loved to travel, go to the casino and play cards with her many friends. She was honored as Grand Marshal of Pine Creek Day in 2018.
Florence is lovingly survived by her children, Diane (Eugene) Bagniewski, Duane (Diane Semling) Kupietz, Debra (Mark Woychik) Kamrowski, Dennis (Sheila) Kupietz, Daryl (Nancy) Kupietz, Doreen Kupietz, and Darlene (Michael) Rhude; as well as 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Titus; son, Dean; grandson, Aaron Bagniewski; parents; five sisters, and one brother.
Visitation will be held at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, Winona, on Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., where the recitation of the Most Holy Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pine Creek, on Friday, August 18, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Father Kyle Laylan will officiate.
Florence will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Florence’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
