Laehn, Delores Ann (Konter)

On February 20, 2023, Delores Ann (Konter) Laehn, daughter of Roman and Rose Konter, passed away, at 90 years of age. Soon after, on April 4, Eldon Elmer Laehn, son of Herman and Amelia Laehn, followed to be with her. He was 93.
After being married on February 19, 1949, Eldon and Delores enjoyed living in the Waumandee, Wis., area for several years, before moving to Milwaukee, where they worked and raised their family.
Eldon then retired from Ladish Co., and Delores from American Motors. They bought a fifth wheel and traveled the States enjoying new experiences. In 1991 they built a home in Fountain City and later moved to Mesa, Ariz.
They had been married 74 years and one day when they passed just six weeks apart. Family was the most important aspect of their life. Friday was reserved for sharing dinner together followed by the weekly poker game. This was possible since all five of their children moved into the same community and the surrounding area to be near Mom and Dad.
They are survived by their children, Alan (Rhonda), Melvin (Sue) and David (Maggie) Laehn, Dianne (Mike) Thompson, Gail (John) Auld, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life for Eldon and Delores Laehn will be held for all family and friends on July 20, 2023.
The entombment will be at 11 a.m., in the Mausoleum Chapel at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 3301 E. Forest Hill, Oak Creek, Wis.
Following the entombment, a lunch and sharing will be held at Pulaski Inn, 3900 E. Pulaski Ave., Cudahy, Wis.
In lieu of flowers, donations will go toward a beautification enhancement project of their community golf course dedicated in their name.
Family contact is David Laehn, 8127 E Emelita, Ct., Mesa, AZ 85208, questions – 414-550-6269.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.