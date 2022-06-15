LaFavor, Lucretia (Heer)

Lucretia (Heer) LaFavor, 89, of Winona, died on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at St. Therese of Oxbow Lake in Brooklyn Park, Minn.
Lu was born Lucretia Margaret Scanlan in Lanesboro, on July 21, 1932, to Joseph and Margaret (Hennessy) Scanlan. She graduated from Lanesboro High School and attended Winona Normal School. On May 21, 1955, she married James Heer at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona.
Lu was a homemaker and also worked at Motor Parts and Equipment for 18 years. Lu was a longtime member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Columbian Women, and she was a volunteer at St. Anne Hospice.
She enjoyed her weekly neighborhood coffee club, bowling, and sewing club. She was proud to have traveled to all 50 states and multiple countries. Lu made many people happy with her baking, especially her brownies. In later years she loved playing Farkle with everyone, especially her friends at the Kensington apartments. Lu and Jim were longtime members of the Cathedral where all their kids attended school. After Jim passed away in 1995, Lu married Paul LaFavor in 1997.
She will be forever loved and missed by her family, especially her children, Mary (Dwayne) Chambers, of Garner, Iowa, Joseph (Kim) Heer, of Winona, Michael (Deb) Heer, of Savage, Minn., Patricia Kerner, of Brooklyn Center, Minn., Jeanne (Linda) Heer, of Brooklyn Park, Minn., Roseanne (John) Van Heuveln, of Crystal, Minn.; Karen (Tom) Patitz, of Red Wing, Minn., and Rita (Jeff) Arola, of Detroit Lakes, Minn.; 21 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Rozella (Boris) Ochry, of Detroit Lakes; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Heer; her parents; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Darrel (Eloise) Scanlan, and Robert (Wilda) Scanlan; and her second, husband, Paul LaFavor.
Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona. The Very Reverend Mark C. McNea will officiate. A meal will be served in Holy Family Hall of the Cathedral following the Mass. A family burial will take place at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Lanesboro on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Lu’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.