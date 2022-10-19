Laib, Ellen G. (Cutsforth)

Ellen G. (Cutsforth) Laib, of Winona, passed away peacefully at Adith Miller Manor, where she resided for the past two years, surrounded by family.
Ellen was born January 21, 1936, in Chetek, Wis., to Frances (Sponaugle) and William Gale Cutsforth. She graduated from Chetek High School in 1954. For a time, she was married to LeRoy Laib, and together they had four children, Timothy, of Winona, Melinda, of Stuart, Fla., Su Ellyn, of Seattle, Wash., and LeAnn, of Eau Claire, Wis.
She will be remembered fondly as a devoted and faithful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved and cherished us all. Her strong work ethic led her to work well into her later years. She enjoyed gardening, reading, walking, baking, traveling, and needlework which we will all miss dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Russell Cutsforth; and sisters, MarJean Schauer and Carol Cutsforth.
She is survived by her son, Timothy (Laurel) Laib; daughters, Melinda (Vern) Adkins, SuEllyn Laib, and LeAnn Laib; sisters, Eileen Eliason and Cheryl Cutsforth; seven grandchildren, Vern Adkins, Angela York, Chris Adkins, Jenna Maere, Jordan Schreiber, Malissa Schreiber, and Adam Schreiber; and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona. Reverend Michael Short will be officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior. She will be interred at a later date in a private ceremony.
Our sincere thanks to the entire staff of Adith Miller Manor and Winona Hospice for their wonderful care and concern.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the family to be distributed at a later date.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory, Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
