Langowski, James Robert

Happy Heavenly Birthday
James Robert Langowski was born in Winona on December 7, 1935, to the late Sylvester and Genevieve. Jim passed away on November 9, 2022, peacefully at his home in Alameda, Calif. He joins his wife, Diane, who he was married to for 50 years. They moved their family from Winona to Alameda in 1969. Together they ran a tire retreading business (Retread Engineers), and they were both equally responsible for its growth and success. Jim’s children, Timothy, Theresa Hadenfeldt, Thomas, Tamela Lucero, and Theodore (Ted); grandchildren, Jennifer, Jamie, Nicholas, and Kyle Hadenfeldt, Rebecca, Samantha, Tyler, and Spencer; and siblings, Gerald, John, and Judy Thesing. He loved his family and will be dearly missed.
James played fast pitch softball for years in Minnesota as a pitcher, where he went to multiple State Championships, and last October, he was inducted into the Minnesota Softball Hall of Fame. James always donated to multiple organizations, most notably Alameda Baseball, St. Mary’s College in Winona, where he graduated, and a variety of schools and clubs in both the Alameda and Winona areas.
There will be two Masses held in his honor in Winona. They will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Winona on Sunday, December 18, 2022, and on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.
