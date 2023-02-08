Lano, Charles

Charles D. Lano, 74, of Winona, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at his home.
He was born on October 16, 1948, in Winona, to Ivan and Dorothy (Myszka) Lano and was employed with several local manufacturing companies.
Charles is survived by his siblings, Eileen (Chuck) Meyrick of Florida; Dorothy (Michael) Sternisha, of Illinois; Dick (Betsy) Lano, of Wisconsin; and Peggy (Bernard) Nownes, of Nebraska; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Edward Lano.
A gathering will be held at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. A private burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Charles’ family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.