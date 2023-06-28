Arleen D. Larsen, 96 of Winona, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023.
A private family service was held.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
Updated: June 28, 2023 @ 1:53 pm
