Larsen, Marvin E.

Marvin E. Larsen, 70, of Winona, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Roger Metz Manor.
Marvin Everett was born on January 27, 1952, in Winona to Everett and Jane (Milton) Larsen. He grew up on the family farm with his sister and five brothers and was a graduate of Winona High School, class of 1970. On April 23, 1977, he married Mary Ann Pozanc in Winona, and they later divorced.
Marvin was employed with Winona Monument Company and later with Behrens Manufacturing until his health forced him to retire.
He was a member of St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona and will be remembered for his love of country music and playing cards.
Marvin is survived by his sister, Irene (Ray) Gady; brothers, Wayne Larsen, Harlan (Kay) Larsen, Steven (Renee) Larsen, Kevin (Cheryl) Larsen, and Bert (Mary) Larsen; step-brothers, Allen Soppa, Roger Soppa, and David (Marge) Soppa; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Conrad Soppa; sister-in-law, Yvonne Larsen; step-sister, Peggy Soppa; and a step-brother, Bernie Soppa.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, Winona. The Reverend Wade Turner will officiate. Marvin will be laid to rest in the Pickwick Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Marvin’s nephews.
The family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Winona Health Hospice, or to the Pickwick Cemetery Association.
Marvin’s family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Watkins Manor and Roger Metz Manor for the wonderful care he received over the last two years. Also, a special thank you to Jerry and Darlene Klein for their friendship and always taking Marvin to church.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Marvin’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.