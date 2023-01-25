Larson, Todd Christopher

Todd Christopher Larson, 53, September 9, 1969, passed suddenly due to natural causes. Todd had a passion for working on cars, trucks, and almost anything that had a motor in it. He also loved to go boating on the Mississippi River and make sand castles with his daughter, Shelbi. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to lend a helping hand if he could. He will be missed by many who knew him. Todd worked at Speltz 66, Angst Motor/Cars-n-Credit, Economy Salvage, Ace Auto, and Murphy’s Frame and Alignment, up until recently when he fell upon medical problems. He took pride in his work.
Todd is survived by his only daughter, Shelbi Koetz, of Winona; sister, Tammara Laumb, of Fountain City; nephews, Jordan and Dillion Konkel; uncle, Randy; aunt, Roxy; and many cousins, along with Patti Koetz, his daughter’s mother. Todd is preceded in death by his father, James E. Larson, and his mother, Suzanne M. (Sweazey) Larson.
There will be a celebration of life honoring Todd on January 28, 2023, at the VFW Club in Winona from 1-4 p.m.
