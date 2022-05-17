Lehnertz, Patricia A.

Patricia A. Lehnertz, 91, a long-time resident of the Winona area, died comfortably in her home surrounded by family on May 12, 2022, in Winona.
She was born on St. Patrick’s Day March 17, 1931, to two wonderful parents. Her mother was Francis Ives, and her father was George A Meier. Her step-parents were Ted Rudnick and Luetta Meier.
She attended school at Jefferson Elementary and completed her junior and senior school years at Winona High School, graduating in June 1949.
Her life was full. At 11 years of age, she washed dishes by hand at the former Saint Teresa College. During her junior and senior years, she worked on a student worker program at Winona General Hospital.
She was always very active. She loved cleaning people's houses and babysitting.
Although a complicated and rocky road at times, she was lucky to have married the love of her life, Francis Lehnertz, who farmed in Rollingstone. Together, they had nine loving children.
Today she leaves behind her children Linda, Cindy, Nancy, Bob “Butch,” Pete and Danny.
She loves sewing and was known for making lots of quilts, table runners and many of her children’s own clothes.
After her children were grown, she attended Vo-Tech College in Winona and became a personal care attendant, home health aide and homemaker. She was a member of the Food Community Program, Home Block Nurse program, Adopted Grandparents and Senior Companion Program.
She worked for Winona County Public Health for 27 years until she suffered a stroke.
She was always a very pleasant person who loved people. In her later years she spent two years at Speltz Assisted living and then recently at the Watkins Manor in Winona. She always wanted to help others including her family.
Her greatest love was her family consisting of 25 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and seven great-great- grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husband; three daughters, Debra Kay Bronk, Mary Patricia Lehnertz, Barbara Jean Albert; her sons-in-law, Ray Bronk (Deborah) and Alvin Schley (Nancy); her grandchildren, Joseph Edward and Brianna Rose Bronk (Jeff Bronk); her four brothers, Jim and Dick Rudnick; and Donald and Dan Meier; and her nephew, Dennis Meier.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Rollingstone, with Father Chinnappa Pothireddy officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery.
She was a devoted member of the Saint Theresa Society of Holy Trinity Church.
Her pallbearers were her grandsons and her honorary pallbearers were her granddaughters.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Patricia’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
