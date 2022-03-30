Richard Lettner, 93, formerly of Centerville, died on his birthday Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the home of his son. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Trempealeau with Father Joseph Antony officiating. Family and friends are invited for visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at church. Burial with military honors presented by Towner-Littlebear-Arnold VFW Post 1915 will be in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Trempealeau. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
