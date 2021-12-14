JoAnn Francis Lewis, 82, of rural Galesville, passed away peacefully while sleeping on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center in Pigeon Falls, Wis., where she resided the past 17 months.
JoAnn was born March 22, 1939, in Galesville to Arthur and Hilda (Bork) Lewis.
Survivors are two daughters, Cindy Miller, of Ettrick, and Penny (Scott) Bauer, of Citrus Springs, Fla.; her grandchildren, Jason (Judy) Olson, of Galesville, and Jessie (Kurt) Ristey, of Ettrick; her great-grandchildren, Jazlynn Olson, of Galesville, and Jayda and Kashton Ristey, both of Ettrick.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; and her partner, Ernie Boehm.
In respecting JoAnn’s wishes, JoAnn will be cremated with no services to follow.
Zwickey Funeral Homes Galesville Chapel assisted with arrangements.
