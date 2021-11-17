Rose Mary Violet (Rawson) Lien, 89, of Winona and formerly Decorah, Iowa, died Sunday, November 14, 2021.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Decorah Lutheran Church, 309 Winnebago Street in Decorah, Iowa. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Freeport Cemetery. Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Winona and Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah are assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.