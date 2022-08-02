Dorothy J. Lilla, 91, of Winona, passed away on July 29, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minn.
Dorothy was born on April 23, 1931, to John and Tekla (Kulas) Wener in Pine Creek, Wis. She grew up on a farm in Pine Creek until her family moved to Dodge, Wis. Dorothy met Harold Lilla, and they were united in marriage on September 25, 1954, at Sacred Heart Parish in Pine Creek, Wis. Dorothy and Harold moved to Winona and started their family.
Dorothy owned and operated Kut N’ Kurl Beauty Salon for many years in Winona. Dorothy was a devoted member of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka for over 65 years and was an active member of their quilting guild. Dorothy proudly donated handmade items, assisted with the church’s fall bazaar, and served as the organizer of funeral lunches for the church up until the age of 88. Dorothy was a tremendous seamstress, quilter, and overall lover of all crafts, especially knitting and crocheting. Even at the age of 91, she didn’t need a pattern for anything crocheted; she had them all memorized.
Dorothy was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved being able to spend time with her family whenever she got the chance. Dorothy took great pride in the accomplishments of each member of her family. Dorothy was an animal lover all her life and had many cherished dogs throughout the years.
Dorothy is survived by her four children, Michael (Cheri), Douglas (Ann Kenady), Brian (Kim), and Lori (Michael) Johnson; grandchildren, Matthew (Lisa), Katie (Josh) Neiman, Ben (Katelyn), Clay, Ellis Kenady, Nick (Jacqueleen), Lukas, and Sarah Johnson. Dorothy has eight great-grandchildren, and she was eagerly expecting number nine in November. Dorothy is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Nancy (Don) Wille, Bette (David) Weinmann, Carol (Richard) Lilla, and Mary Weiner. Dorothy had many nieces and nephews who cared about her, and she had a special relationship with her niece, Rebecca Kaldunski.
Dorothy was proceeded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; sisters, Jean and Irene; brothers, George and John; and several brothers- and sisters-in-law.
The family would like to thank Green Prairie Assisted Living in Plainview, Minn., for welcoming Dorothy into their community.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka in Winona. The Very Reverend Patrick Arens will officiate. Dorothy will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona, where the recitation of the Most Holy Rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m. There will not be any visitation held on Thursday; please meet at the Basilica for the Mass.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Dorothy’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
