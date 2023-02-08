Roman J. Lilla, 82, of Centerville, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his home. Visitation will be held at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, in Winona on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., where a Christian Wake Service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Visitation will also be held at St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church in Trempealeau, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 9:30-10:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Trempealeau.