Linahan, Nell Anthony “Toni”

Nell Lorenzen Anthony was born August 15, 1926, in Chatham, Ohio. She was the daughter of the Reverend Eli Reid Anthony and Nellie Elizabeth Lorenzen, both natives of Newfoundland. Toni graduated from Wellston High School in southeastern Ohio. After high school, she attended Ohio State where she met her first husband Robert Ralston, who was attending medical school. They were married in December 1946. Robert and Toni went on to have two children, Todd and Kimberly. Shortly after serving in the Korean Conflict, Robert was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease and died in 1954. Toni was introduced to her second husband, William Linahan, and they were married in 1956 in Rochester, Minn. They made their home in Winona. Toni and Bill went into the restaurant business and eventually became owners of the Holiday Inn of Winona. Her second husband died in 1987. Toni was active in the Congregational Church. She was a member of the board of trustees, music committee and a 20-year member of the choir. Toni enjoyed traveling and meeting people of different cultures. She was a lover of books, animals, James Bond movies and her Ohio State football team. Our mother adored her family and was a people lover. It was said by a dear friend that “her smile could make a clock stop!” Toni spent the past 28 years living in Scottsdale to be close to her daughter Shannon and to enjoy the beautiful weather. She became a member of Mountain View Presbyterian Church.
Toni is survived by her children, Todd Linahan (Nancy), Kimberly Lee (Bob), Shannon Linahan, son-in-laws Stuart Lipson and John Wellford. Grandchildren, Erin, Scott, Hunter, Corbin, Brynna, Braeden and Neeleigh. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eli and Nellie Anthony, her husbands, Robert Ralston and William Linahan and daughters, Leigh Wellford and Shawn Lipson.
A service and celebration of her life will be at a later date. Neptune Society is handling arrangements.
