Linander, Vivian A.

Vivian A. Linander, 76, of Winona, died on Monday, January 30, 2023, at St. Anne’s Extended Care in Winona.
Vivian Ann Harvey was born on Saturday, February 16, 1946, in La Crosse, Wis., to Bill and Irene (Nagle) Harvey. She was raised in Pickwick and was a 1964 graduate of Winona Cotter High School. Vivian married Michael Trudeau. They raised their six children in Thief River Falls, Minn., and later divorced. In 1994, Vivian moved back to the Winona area. She worked for many years at Riverside Electronics in Lewiston. On October 16, 2004, Vivian married Bruce Linander in Goodview. Vivian was a vivacious woman with a fabulous vocabulary and a love for learning. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the annual family camping trips and sisters’ weekends. Vivian loved music, reading, and shoe shopping. Every house she lived in was a blank canvas waiting for her to redo and decorate. She was a devoted wife and mother.
Vivian is survived by her husband, Bruce; six children, Michael “Tony” Trudeau, Chris (Laura) Trudeau, Rhonda (Mike) Anderson, Brent Trudeau, Franco (Nickole) Trudeau, and Nick (Nikki) Trudeau; three stepchildren, Renee (Roger) Brennan, Requel Fuchsel, and Mackenzie (Aaron) Spitzer; 23 grandchildren, Angela, Amber, Sydney, Amanda, Gabrielle, Christian, Caroline, Elizabeth, Gillian, Gabe, Jade, Gavin, Braxton, Avery, Rayna, Taylor, Corey, Tristan, Riley, Bella, Hazel, Meta, and Henry; three great-grandchildren, Guinevere, Sonia, and Fern; seven siblings, Marlene (Jim) Kerrigan, Kathryn Rackow, Barb (Jim) McNamer, John (Kathy) Harvey, Paul (Darla) Harvey, Lorin Harvey, and Bill (Cindy) Harvey; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings, Eileen and her husband, Tom Kosidowski, Patti and her husband, Ed Jerowski, Kieth Harvey, Tim Harvey, and Cindi Harvey.
Vivian's family would like to express their deep appreciation for the wonderful care she received at St. Anne's Extended Care and from Winona Health's Hospice Program.
There will be a Memorial Mass for Vivian at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.
Vivian’s family prefers memorials directed to St. Anne’s Extended Care.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements.
